Jim Irsay sends strong message about current RB situation

July 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jim Irsay at Colts practice

Sep 8, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Irsay on Wednesday sent a strong message about the current running back situation in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts owner shared a tweet in which he stood by the current Collective Bargaining Agreement between the owners and players. He also accused some agents of selling “bad faith.”

“We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’..,” Irsay tweeted.

Irsay’s message comes in response to some of the frustration many top running backs have expressed recently. Three running backs received a franchise tag from their teams this offseason, and none of them reached an agreement on a long-term deal with their respective teams. The lack of deals led to frustration for many of the players. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who sought a trade but was not dealt, even set up a meeting where he and other running backs could talk business.

Irsay’s message seems to be especially bad news for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor is set to make just over $4 million in the final season of his rookie deal and may be seeking a new contract. But Irsay is reiterating that Taylor lacks leverage.

Taylor was placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin camp.

The top running backs in the league make around $10 million, which is much less than what top players at other positions make. Additionally, the typically span of a career for running backs is short, so the CBA does not work in their favor. That may be an issue the players need to raise with their union more than the owners.

