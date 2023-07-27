Jim Irsay sends strong message about current RB situation

Jim Irsay on Wednesday sent a strong message about the current running back situation in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts owner shared a tweet in which he stood by the current Collective Bargaining Agreement between the owners and players. He also accused some agents of selling “bad faith.”

NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’.. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 26, 2023

“We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’..,” Irsay tweeted.

Irsay’s message comes in response to some of the frustration many top running backs have expressed recently. Three running backs received a franchise tag from their teams this offseason, and none of them reached an agreement on a long-term deal with their respective teams. The lack of deals led to frustration for many of the players. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who sought a trade but was not dealt, even set up a meeting where he and other running backs could talk business.

Irsay’s message seems to be especially bad news for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor is set to make just over $4 million in the final season of his rookie deal and may be seeking a new contract. But Irsay is reiterating that Taylor lacks leverage.

Jim Irsay basically just told Jonathan Taylor that he’s not going to be shamed into giving him a lucrative contract extension. Irsay holds on the cards, and — as many have said all along — JT has zero leverage. The #Colts don’t have to pay or trade him and can tag him next year. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 26, 2023

Taylor was placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin camp.

The top running backs in the league make around $10 million, which is much less than what top players at other positions make. Additionally, the typically span of a career for running backs is short, so the CBA does not work in their favor. That may be an issue the players need to raise with their union more than the owners.