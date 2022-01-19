Jim Irsay goes viral after sharing old weightlifting video

Jim Irsay went viral on Tuesday night after sharing a video clip from a past weightlifting competition in which he participated.

Irsay, 62, is the owner of the Indianapolis Colts. He was a walk-on linebacker at SMU in college, and he was a competitive weightlifter.

In the clip he shared, Irsay claimed he weighed 307 pounds at the time and was squatting 525 pounds.

When I weighed 307 pounds and squatting 525 pounds in the Super Heavy Weight Power Lifting Championships! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/eZyqYk4o7t — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 19, 2022

That is impressive!

Irsay now looks nothing like he did in the video. If you told me that was an NFL owner in the video and asked me to guess which one, I would have been stumped.

A really cool article from the LA Times’ archives in 1987 talks about Irsay’s weightlifting history. He and his wife were both competitive weightlifters/bodybuilders. Maybe that clip helped him bring back the memories.