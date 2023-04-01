Jim Kelly thinks Bills need to do 1 thing to help Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly thinks the team needs to do more to help support its star quarterback.

The iconic quarterback attended a charity event this week and spoke about what Allen and the Bills need to do to take the next step. In Kelly’s mind, the Bills need to get Allen a star running back to work off of.

"Josh can't do everything by himself." At a charity event today, Bills legend Jim Kelly said he hopes the team can find a star RB to "take some of the pressure off" of Allen.#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/PeEr4zghHA — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) March 30, 2023

“Josh can’t do everything by himself, and I hope they find a way to get a star running back,” Kelly said. “I always thought (Devin) Singletary was pretty good, I just didn’t think we used him enough. But you know what, when you’ve got a guy as good as Josh Allen, you tend to probably get a little greedy and want to use him more than you probably should.”

The Bills have not leaned that hard on a running back because of Allen’s dual skill set. Many times, he essentially acts as his own lead back. That is part of the reason why the team has never actually supported a 1,000-yard rusher during Allen’s tenure as starting quarterback.

Buffalo did add a new running back this offseason, but few would rate him as a star. Kelly wants them to aim higher, but Allen is just going to keep taking his own carries, regardless of the consequences of doing so.