Jim McMahon has surprising answer about best organization he played for

Jim McMahon offered a surprising response when asked about the best organization he has played for.

McMahon played for six NFL teams during his 15-year pro career. He was best known for his seven seasons as the quarterback of the Chicago Bears. He was the quarterback of the 1985 Bears, which won the Super Bowl, and he even made his only Pro Bowl that season.

Given his history with the Bears, it was shocking to hear him give so much praise to the Green Bay Packers during an appearance on an online show Wednesday.

McMahon was a guest on the “FatMike Chicago Sports Show” and said the Packers were the best organization he played for.

“Great atmosphere up there,” McMahon said. “It was the best organization of the seven teams I got to play for.”

He was interrupted because the answer was shocking.

McMahon insisted the Packers were the best “by far.”

“From the equipment guys all the way up, everybody gets treated the same. They treat you great up there,” McMahon said.

McMahon also took a jab at the Bears for not paying him well in his career. He said they had a poor offensive system back when he played, though he likes the team’s offensive system now (1:16:00 mark).

No matter what, it’s surprising to hear McMahon praise the Packers like that. He played two seasons for them and also spent time with the Eagles, Vikings, Cardinals and Chargers. He’s known for making some wild comments and doesn’t often hold back.