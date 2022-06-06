49ers make significant Jimmy Garoppolo decision

The San Francisco 49ers have made a significant decision regarding where things stand with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo has been excused from the team’s upcoming mandatory minicamp, according to multiple reports. The quarterback is still rehabbing from a shoulder injury.

The #49ers have excused QB Jimmy Garoppolo from this week’s minicamp, per sources. Garoppolo has been rehabbing from shoulder surgery away from the facility as San Francisco explores trade options, and that will continue. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 6, 2022

Garoppolo would not have been able to do much anyway at minicamp, but this is still an indication that he and the 49ers remain on good terms. The 49ers are seeking a suitable trade for the veteran quarterback as they prepare to turn the offense over to Trey Lance for the 2022 season.

The 49ers have not completely shut the door on keeping Garoppolo, though that may be a negotiating tactic. The hope is that Garoppolo recovering from his shoulder issues will spark interest from teams around the league, particularly if there are any significant quarterback injuries in camp.