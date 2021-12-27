Jimmy Garoppolo could miss 49ers’ next game?

The San Francisco 49ers’ playoff chase might have to continue without Jimmy Garoppolo for at least one week.

Garoppolo suffered an injury early in the 49ers’ loss to Tennessee last Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The injury is severe enough that Garoppolo did not practice on Monday and may be held out on Week 17 against the Houston Texans.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan ultimately confirmed that Garoppolo was dealing with a right thumb injury.

Rookie Trey Lance would be the next man up if Garoppolo is unable to go Sunday. The 49ers need wins, as they are among the group of 8-7 teams in the NFC hunting the final playoff spots.

Garoppolo struggled on Thursday, and an injured thumb might explain some of the throws he was making. It may be best if he sits out for a week and gives Lance a shot against the lowly Texans.

Photo: Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports