Report: Jimmy Garoppolo will be 49ers’ starting QB in 2021

The San Francisco 49ers made a huge move on Friday to move up in the NFL Draft, but that apparently won’t change their quarterback situation for 2021.

Despite parting with a huge haul to move up to the No. 3 overall pick, the Niners are not trading Jimmy Garoppolo right now and plan to make him the starter in 2021. That could change in a year, particularly if Garoppolo has a standout season and increases his trade value, but there is no change in his status for now.

From @NFLTotalAccess: A look at how the #49ers blockbuster trade went down, along with what it means for Jimmy G. pic.twitter.com/RbtQ1FVaEO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

This is basically what the 49ers said publicly, but it wouldn’t be the first time a team said one thing in public while maneuvering differently in private. The Niners see themselves as immediate contenders. It makes sense from that standpoint that they would want the more experienced Garoppolo instead of whichever quarterback they draft, provided they do so.

Despite the public and private assurances, one has to wonder how Garoppolo feels right now. After all, the 49ers have been linked to a lot of other quarterbacks this offseason, too.