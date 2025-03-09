Davante Adams signs with NFC team in free agency

Davante Adams has signed with a new team.

Adams is headed to the Los Angeles Rams after agreeing to a 2-year, $46 million deal with the team. The contract calls for Adams to receive $26 million guaranteed.

The Rams are signing Adams at a time when they’re also preparing to move on from Cooper Kupp. That proves the team did not have any hesitation about investing money into the wide receiver position. Rather, they obviously feel Adams is more worth the big money than Kupp, who has struggled to stay healthy over the last three seasons.

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks the sideline before the start of a game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Rams’ addition of Adams comes a week and a half after they agreed to a deal to bring back quarterback Matthew Stafford. What’s interesting is that Adams ends up joining a team that was rumored to be a landing spot for his longtime friend/teammate, Aaron Rodgers. Rather than Rodgers ending up with the Rams, it’s Adams.

Adams split time with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders last season but still finished with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and 8 touchdowns in 14 games. The 32-year-old has five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

The Rams will mark Adams’ fourth NFL team. He began his career spending eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He then was traded to the Raiders and was with them for two and a half seasons. He spent half a season with the Jets, and now he’s set to play with the Rams for two years.