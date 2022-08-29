Jimmy Garoppolo’s new 49ers contract contains 2 interesting clauses

The San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy “Ghost” Garoppolo have resolved the quarterback’s contract situation.

Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured deal that will keep the quarterback in SF for the season. But his deal contains a few interesting clauses.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo’s contract calls for the QB to make $6.5 million in base salary this season. That amount is fully guaranteed.

Garoppolo can earn $500,000 in roster bonuses. He can also earn as much as $9 million more based on playing time bonuses.

So if Garoppolo ends up starting several games, it sounds like he could end up making as much as $16 million for the season.

But there are two interesting clauses in his contract, according to Schefter. Schefter says Garoppolo has a no-trade clause and a no-tag clause. That means the Niners can’t trade Garoppolo this season, and they can’t use a franchise tag on him next season. The implication is that Garoppolo will play for the Niners this season and become a free agent after the season.

This is not the outcome many people would have expected earlier this offseason.

Rumors throughout the offseason suggested the 49ers would trade Garoppolo while promoting Trey Lance to starter. The problem is no trade market developed for Garoppolo at his $24 million salary. Rather than get cut, Garoppolo decided to stay in San Francisco, where he must feel he has a good chance of receiving playing time.

The deal seems to signal that the 49ers have some concerns about Lance and want a trustworthy backup for him this season. If they didn’t have those concerns, they probably would have cut Garoppolo outright, which would have left them with only a $2 million dead cap hit.