Report links Jimmy Garoppolo to notable NFC team

Jimmy Garoppolo is now the undisputed No. 1 option on the trade market for any team in search of a veteran quarterback. A new report suggests one such team has at least checked in on the San Francisco 49ers veteran’s availability.

In an appearance on “SportsCenter” Monday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Seattle Seahawks have done their due diligence on Garoppolo and are at least keeping the door open to a potential trade.

From @SportsCenter with @HannahStormESPN *Deshaun Watson timeline *49ers’ hurdles in a Jimmy Garoppolo trade *Seattle has done its homework on the QB, at least worth watching here. pic.twitter.com/EweBXLeVEB — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 11, 2022

“Internally, they have discussed the possibility of Garoppolo playing for them. They’ve done their film work to see how he would fit,” Fowler said of the Seahawks.

There are certainly some complications that would have to be worked through for such a trade to take place. Garoppolo must pass a physical coming off shoulder surgery, and his contract will need to be renegotiated. Plus, the 49ers would have to be comfortable trading Garoppolo to a division rival. However, they may have no other option with no other teams in the hunt for a quarterback at this stage.

Some rumors have even suggested Garoppolo may be poised for a backup job, though his camp has tried to shut those down. At this point, the Seahawks might be his only option, especially after they did not ultimately trade for Baker Mayfield.