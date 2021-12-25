John Lynch raises eyebrows with strange Jimmy Garoppolo Twitter like

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is in damage control mode after a suspicious Twitter like about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

On Friday evening, several users noticed something unusual in Lynch’s Twitter likes. The tweet alluded to Garoppolo, and said “Leave Jimmy in Nashville.”

John Lynch WHAT ARE YOU DOING😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D2EGjRQG03 — Èvan Sowards (@Burner_Sowards) December 25, 2021

Naturally, this sparked significant speculation that the tweet was giving away Lynch’s real opinion of Garoppolo. Lynch responded during the controversy, saying he had accidentally liked the tweet during Christmas Eve mass and was still a “huge believer” in Garoppolo.

Apparently – while in Christmas Eve Mass w my Family – I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet. Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone. — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) December 25, 2021

Lynch is right that he’s been a big backer of Garoppolo in the past. Accidental or not, the timing of this is really awkward for Lynch. Garoppolo is coming off a two-interception performance against the Tennessee Titans in which he was criticized for some of his play. With Garoppolo’s status for 2022 in question, this is just going to get more people talking about the veteran quarterback.