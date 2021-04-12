 Skip to main content
Could 49ers consider Jimmy Garoppolo trade after NFL Draft?

The San Francisco 49ers have consistently said they will not trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. No matter how much they say it, however, other teams aren’t believing it.

According to Michael Giardi of NFL Network, the Niners are still demanding a first-round pick to any teams that call asking about Garoppolo. However, there is a belief around the league that the Niners may drop the price after the NFL Draft, once they select a quarterback No. 3 overall.

Garoppolo is clearly not the 49ers’ quarterback of the future. The team has said they want him for this year due to their Super Bowl aspirations, but at least one team appears prepared to test that.

Meanwhile, there appears to be a consensus building around who the 49ers might draft to challenge Garoppolo.

