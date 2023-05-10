Ex-Pro Bowl TE was hit by car while riding his bike in Miami

Jimmy Graham has become quite the outdoorsman in retirement, though he didn’t exactly have good fortune recently.

A.J. Hawk, a former NFL linebacker who now co-hosts “The Pat McAfee Show,” was discussing Graham while on the air Wednesday. Hawk revealed that Graham is training to be able to sail around the world by himself. Hawk also revealed that Graham was hit by a car in Miami this week while on a bike.

“He’s like a professional cyclist,” Hawk said of Graham. “He was riding his bike down in Miami yesterday or two days ago. I got pictures. Car turns left, hits him, takes him out. [Graham] says he did more damage to the car than the car did to him. He has a slice on his calf that looked like he had worms growing out it was so deep with all the stuff in there you could see.”

That sounds pretty nasty. But it seems like it hardly bothered the former tight end.

“I greatly appreciate everyone who reached out after the accident,” Graham wrote on his Instagram Story Wednesday. “I woke up this morning feeling like it was just Monday after a game. My body has certainly built up a callus for punishment over the years. I’ll be fine. Stay safe out there.”

Graham played in the NFL from 2010-2021 and made the Pro Bowl five times. He was a three-time Pro Bowler with the New Orleans Saints and then was a Pro Bowl player twice with Seattle. His best offensive seasons came in 2011 when he had 99 catches for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns, and in 2013 when he had 86 catches for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Both Graham and Hawk played for the Packers, though they were never teammates. They do seem to be part of the same friend circle as they were part of a group of former Packers who attended the Kentucky Derby:

Here is the audio clip of Hawk talking about the matter, but beware of the profanity.