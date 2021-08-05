Jimmy Graham ‘confused’ after NFL ‘forced’ him to get vaccinated

The NFL Players Association released new guidance on Thursday for vaccinated individuals, and Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham seems frustrated by it.

In a new memo that was circulated, the NFLPA announced that COVID-19 testing will be increased for vaccinated players and staff members. The number of tiered staff allowed in the locker room is also being reduced. The release cited the fact that 32 players and staffers who are vaccinated have tested positive for COVID-19. Vaccinated individuals will now be tested each day they enter their team’s facility.

Graham shared a copy of the new guidance on Twitter and said he is “confused” by it. The veteran says he was essentially “forced” into getting vaccinated to begin with.

Was basically forced into getting the vaccine. Now I’m just confused. @NFLPA pic.twitter.com/a0627DlPCH — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) August 5, 2021

Graham is not the first player to publicly criticize the NFL and NFLPA for their COVID-19 protocols. Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said recently that he did not want to get vaccinated but felt he was left with no choice.

The NFL played a full schedule of games last year after many called for the league to shorten the season or cancel it altogether. They’re aiming to do the same this year by any means necessary.