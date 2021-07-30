Ryan Tannehill says NFL essentially forced him to get vaccinated

The NFL has made life extremely difficult for players and staffers who choose not to get vaccinated, and Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill says that forced him into a decision he did not want to make.

Tannehill told reporters this week that he was originally not planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But when he found out how limited he would be under the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players, he decided to get the shot.

Tannehill: NFL forced my hand to get vaccine. #NFL pic.twitter.com/brmHhFMnUX — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) July 28, 2021

“I wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine if not for the protocols that they’re forcing on us,” Tannehill admitted. “I think it’s a personal decision for everyone. Everyone has to make the best decision for them and their families, but they try to force your hand and ultimately have forced a lot of hands (with) the protocols.”

The NFL is not technically requiring vaccinations, but those who chose not to get a COVID-19 shot will have to deal with serious limitations. One coach even quit his job after refusing to get vaccinated.

One agent said he fielded a call from a team that dropped its interest in a player upon learning that the player was unvaccinated. That shows you how many obstacles unvaccinated players will face this season, which is why Tannehill felt like he had no choice.