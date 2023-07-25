Jimmy Graham sent perfect tweet after reuniting with Saints

Jimmy Graham has officially returned to the place where he became a household name, and the former Pro Bowl tight end seems thrilled to be back.

Graham, who did not play at all last season, has agreed to a 1-year deal to unite with the Saints. After the news was announced on Tuesday, the 36-year-old shared a famous GIF on Twitter of legendary WWE wrestler The Undertaker emerging from a casket. Graham also shared a photo of him dunking the ball through the goal posts, which was his signature touchdown celebration during his first stint in New Orleans.

The Saints also had a great way of sharing the news. They tweeted a photo from the time Graham famously bent the goal posts while dunking on the cross bar, which resulted in the NFL implementing a rule change.

Graham was drafted by the Saints in the third round back in 2010. He made three Pro Bowl appearances in five seasons with the team before he was sent to the Seattle Seahawks in a shocking trade ahead of the 2015 season. Graham made the Pro Bowl two more times with Seattle and then had brief stints with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

It remains to be seen how effective Graham can be after a full season off, but Saints fans will be happy to have him back for the nostalgia factor alone.