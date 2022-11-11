Jimmy Johnson explains why he thinks Eagles are vulnerable

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in football through the first half of the season, but one coaching legend is not quite sold on them.

Jimmy Johnson told 105.3 The Fan on Thursday that he believes teams will eventually catch up to the Eagles. He said they “run a different style of offense” that catches teams off-guard when they first face it, but he wonders whether that is sustainable. Johnson also seems to feel that the Dallas Cowboys are the better team.

Jimmy Johnson on @1053thefan on the Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender: “I think this is the best Cowboys team that I’ve seen. … I’m still not 100% sold on Philadelphia. The NFC is down. I think the Cowboys have a better shot than most.” Why isn’t he totally sold on the Eagles? pic.twitter.com/M2LYY6ufj2 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 10, 2022

“If you look at Philadelphia, they run a different style of offense that gives people problems right off the bat,” Johnson said. “Most of their scoring comes early, especially in the second quarter. But once a team adjusts to that different style, the second half they’re playing them touch and go. And the other thing is, a team playing them for a second time will be that better prepared for them.”

The Eagles have scored 133 points in the second quarter this year. That is more points than several NFL teams have scored over the entire first half of the season. For whatever reason, they seem to fire on all cylinders in the second quarter. Whether that will continue to make them unbeatable remains to be seen.

A lot of what Johnson said is obvious. It is always difficult to have success against an opponent the second time around. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen are going to have to get more creative as the season goes on. That will determine whether they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders or not.