Jimmy Johnson hints that he is still having issues with Jerry Jones

Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones appeared to bury the hatchet last summer after Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but their relationship may still be a bit rocky.

Jones said before the Hall of Fame Game back in August that Johnson was finally going to be inducted into the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor. Johnson responded by zinging Jones for keeping him out so long, and the two enjoyed a great moment on live television. Fans have now been waiting for the official announcement of when Johnson will be added to the Ring of Honor, but it doesn’t sound like any plans have been set.

A fan asked on Twitter Wednesday why there has been no more talk of Johnson being added to the Ring of Honor. The fan asked if Jones was “just talking for the camera” when he said Johnson would be in. Johnson responded and said he hasn’t heard anything from Jones or the Cowboys.

It’s noteworthy that Johnson responded, especially since the fan openly wondered if Jones was just showing off for the camera. That would seem to indicate that Johnson and Jones have not spoken privately about any Ring of Honor ceremony.

Johnson rebuilt the Cowboys and won back-to-back Super Bowls with them. He is a big part of the reason why the team became so popular in the 1990s. Jones kept him out of the team’s Ring of Honor for several years, accusing Johnson of “disloyalty.” Johnson and Jones parted ways in 1994 after Jerry wanted a greater role in personnel decisions instead of allowing Johnson to continue being in charge.

Johnson went on to the Miami Dolphins a few years later, while Jones hired Barry Switzer as a replacement.

Johnson’s induction in the Hall of Fame came before recognition from the Cowboys, which is unusual for a franchise icon.

Jones eventually admitted that he screwed things up with Johnson. That seemed like a sign that he was ready to include him in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor, and Jones then confirmed as much on live TV in August. At the very least, it doesn’t seem like Jerry is in a rush to get it done.