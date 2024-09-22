Jimmy Johnson rips Panthers owner David Tepper

The Carolina Panthers have been a mess, and Jimmy Johnson thinks he knows what the problem is with the team.

Johnson said on FOX NFL Sunday that Panthers owner David Tepper is the issue. Johnson’s criticism of Tepper stemmed from the team’s decision to bench Bryce Young after just two games this season.

“The owner of the Carolina Panthers — that’s the problem. He’s making the major decisions without listening to his football people,” Johnson said.

“It’s his team. He can do whatever he wants to. But look at the people that’s left. Now he’s the one that wanted Bryce Young as the No. 1 pick. Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Brian Burns. You look at Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold. Look at coaches, Steve Wilks, Frank Reich, Matt Rhule. On and on. He’s run ’em all off. He’s making the decisions. He has got to listen to the football people and quit playing fantasy football.”

Jimmy Johnson had some choice words for Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. pic.twitter.com/tsmRT6f4c2 — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) September 22, 2024

Johnson is not the first person to criticize Tepper or blame the owner for being the source of the problem with Carolina. But he delivered perhaps the most forceful and direct message of anyone, and also did so on a big platform.

Tepper assumed control of the Panthers prior to the 2018 season. The team has gone 31-70 under his ownership and has not won more than seven games in a season since he took over.