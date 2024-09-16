Panthers make huge change with Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers are making a major change just two games into the 2024 season.

Bryce Young has been benched by the Panthers, according to multiple reports. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will start in Week 3 against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Sources: The #Panthers are benching former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and starting veteran Andy Dalton beginning this week. Coach Dave Canales has repeatedly said “Bryce is our quarterback.” But with the season quickly slipping away, Canales decided to make a change. pic.twitter.com/jTYawQCi2C — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2024

Young went 18/26 for just 84 yards in Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The former No. 1 overall pick set an unflattering record in the game.

Young has gone 31/56 for 245 yards, no touchdowns and 3 interceptions across two games this season. The former Alabama star had just just 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games last season.

After the Panthers were blown out 47-10 by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, head coach Dave Canales was asked about the possibility of benching Young. Canales responded by speaking about the importance of experience, which made it seem like Young was not in danger of losing his job. It is possible — if not likely — that the decision to bench Young came from Panthers owner David Tepper.

The Panthers traded two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and star wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears last year to move up to No. 1 and draft Young. CJ Stroud went second overall to the Houston Texans, and he has played at an MVP-caliber level.

There were rumblings that former Panthers head coach Frank Reich, who was fired after less than a full season on the job last year, wanted to draft Stroud but was overruled.