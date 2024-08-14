Vikings have been on a brutal run of bad luck

It has not been a good time to be a Minnesota Vikings fan.

On Tuesday, news broke that rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy recently suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee. McCarthy, who the Vikings selected with the 10th overall pick in April, does not have a timetable for a return.

The McCarthy injury is the latest in what’s been a string of misfortune that’s plagued the franchise over just the last two months.

A viral tweet on X summed up the Vikings’ misfortune over the last few weeks.

Vikings: -Rookie CB dies

-Starting WR gets a DUI

-Starting CB tears ACL first day of practice

-Other starting CB gets hurt second day of practice

-First round rookie QB tears meniscus This is just the last five weeks… — Mateo (@MJNDesigner) August 13, 2024

The worst news of all was the shocking death of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson. The 24-year-old was involved in a fatal car crash that took the life of two others.

Since then, it’s been one thing after the other for Minnesota.

Last month, wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was found asleep in his Rolls Royce while blocking traffic in the middle of a Los Angeles highway.

Then second-year CB Mekhi Blackman tore his ACL during the first day of camp, rendering him likely out for the season.

The Vikings’ secondary was further decimated when veteran CB Shaquill Griffin also went down with a hamstring issue a day after Blackmon’s injury.

The only positive news for Minnesota is that it can only go up from here. McCarthy delivered fans an encouraging message after being the latest to succumb to the injury bug.