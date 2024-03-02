JJ McCarthy reveals 1 interesting team he met with at NFL Combine

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy raised some eyebrows Saturday when he revealed one interesting team he met with at the NFL Combine.

McCarthy told NFL Network that he met with an array of quarterback-needy teams at the combine, as one would expect. However, he also said he met with the Seattle Seahawks, which sparked some speculation.

The Seahawks have Geno Smith, and thanks to some recent work on his contract, Smith is pretty much locked in to the quarterback position for 2024. However, Smith turns 34 in October, and there are certainly suggestions that the team may be interested in finding a more long-term solution.

McCarthy has some reason to want to land in Seattle, but it may be a challenge. The Seahawks hold the No. 16 pick, and it is looking increasingly likely that McCarthy will be off the board by then. Still, the Seahawks are at least doing their due diligence regarding the position.