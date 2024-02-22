1 QB’s stock rising rapidly ahead of NFL Draft

Most of the discussion leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft has centered around the three big quarterback prospects, but a fourth player at the position is starting to generate a lot more buzz.

Former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy has seen his stock rapidly rise with roughly two months to go until the draft. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media released his latest mock draft this week, and he has McCarthy going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8.

McCarthy climbing up the board has been a common theme among analysts in recent days. A report last week claimed an NFC team has McCarthy ranked as their second quarterback overall. Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is also said to be high on the former Wolverines star, and that has been reflected in some recent mocks.

McCarthy is coming off a national championship-winning season with Michigan. He is a legitimate dual-threat prospect, but most people don’t view him as anything close to a game-breaker. He passed for over 300 yards in a game just once last season. Over Michigan’s final six games, McCarthy passed for more than 200 yards just once.

The consensus is still that Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels will be taken ahead of McCarthy. However, McCarthy is starting to separate himself from Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix and suddenly looks like a first-round lock.

While Jim Harbaugh’s wild prediction about his former quarterback may not come true, McCarthy has a legitimate chance to be a top-10 pick if his arrow continues to point up.