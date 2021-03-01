JJ Watt agrees to two-year deal with Cardinals

J.J. Watt has decided where he is going to play next, and the news came as a shock to most.

Watt announced on Monday that he will sign with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Watt has agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed.

The Cardinals flew almost completely under the radar in the Watt sweepstakes. They weren’t anywhere near the top of the list when odds were released over the weekend for which team was the favorite to sign Watt.

Watt will play alongside star pass-rusher Chandler Jones in Arizona. He will also reunite with former Houston Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins, who was one of the first to recruit Watt on social media.