New team emerges as betting favorite to sign JJ Watt

JJ Watt has drawn interest from at least a dozen teams since the Houston Texans released him, and it does not sound like he is all that close to making a decision. If gambling odds are a good predictor of what’s to come, Green Bay Packers fans may want to start getting excited.

Bovada released its latest set of odds on Sunday for where Watt will sign, and Green Bay topped the list. The oddsmakers consider the Packers a +175 favorite to land Watt. The list is tight, however, with the Cleveland Browns a close second.

Updated odds for what team J. J. Watt will be on for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season (Bovada): Packers +175

Browns +225

Bills +300

Titans +375

Steelers +500

Raiders +900 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) February 28, 2021

A lot of people believe Watt will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which would allow him to play alongside his brothers TJ and Derek. However, the Steelers are in a tough spot with the salary cap, and they may not have the money needed to sign the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

We already have an idea of the type of money Watt could get, but the bigger question is from whom. NFL teams are technically not even supposed to talk to free agents for another two weeks, but Watt’s social media activity indicates his suitors are not being patient.