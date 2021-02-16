JuJu Smith-Schuster has funny response to DeAndre Hopkins recruiting JJ Watt

DeAndre Hopkins has joined the growing list of NFL stars who want to play with JJ Watt next season, but one fellow wide receiver is openly competing with the Arizona Cardinals star.

Hopkins, who was teammates with Watt in Houston for several years, shared an image on Instagram Tuesday that showed Watt photoshopped in a Cardinals jersey. He captioned it “Let’s finish what we started…”

JuJu Smith-Schuster was one of the first to comment on the post. He made his own recruiting pitch to Watt, telling the three-time Defensive Player of the Year to “come play with your brothers lol.”

Watt’s younger brothers TJ and Derek both play for the Steelers. TJ already sent the perfect GIF after JJ was released last week, and it goes without saying that Pittsburgh is in the running.

Watt wants to play for a contender next season, and it’s tough to tell if the Cardinals are going to be one. Some of the other star players who have recruited Watt play for teams that had better results in 2020, so Hopkins may need to rely on that personal connection if he wants to reunite with his former teammate.