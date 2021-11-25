 Skip to main content
JJ Watt has amazing gesture for Waukesha parade victims

November 25, 2021
by Dan Benton

JJ Watt

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt, a Waukesha, Wisconsin native, is stepping up in a big way for the six victims of last Sunday’s deadly Christmas parade attack and their families.

According to local media members, Watt has offered to pay the funeral costs for all six of the victims.

After learning of the heartbreaking and life-changing attack, Watt also tweeted out his sympathies.

The six victims have been identified as 81-year-old Wilhelm Hospel, 79-year-old Virginia Sorenson, 71-year-old LeAnna Owen, 52-year-old Tamara Durand, 52-year-old Jane Kulich and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

In addition to the six who perished in the attack, nearly 50 others suffered injuries.

The alleged perpetrator, Darrell Brooks, has been charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He is currently being held on $5 million bail.

Watt’s brothers, T.J. and Derek, each of whom play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, also offered their sympathies on social media.

