JJ Watt has amazing gesture for Waukesha parade victims

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt, a Waukesha, Wisconsin native, is stepping up in a big way for the six victims of last Sunday’s deadly Christmas parade attack and their families.

According to local media members, Watt has offered to pay the funeral costs for all six of the victims.

J.J. Watt is covering the funeral costs for everyone that lost their life in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. That is an amazing gesture. He has such a huge heart. — Cory Jennerjohn (@CoryJennerjohn) November 23, 2021

After learning of the heartbreaking and life-changing attack, Watt also tweeted out his sympathies.

Just now seeing what happened at the holiday parade back home in Waukesha tonight. Horrific images. Truly hoping everyone is going to be ok and those not involved are now safe. Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 22, 2021

The six victims have been identified as 81-year-old Wilhelm Hospel, 79-year-old Virginia Sorenson, 71-year-old LeAnna Owen, 52-year-old Tamara Durand, 52-year-old Jane Kulich and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

In addition to the six who perished in the attack, nearly 50 others suffered injuries.

The alleged perpetrator, Darrell Brooks, has been charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He is currently being held on $5 million bail.

Watt’s brothers, T.J. and Derek, each of whom play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, also offered their sympathies on social media.