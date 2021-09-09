JJ Watt sends brother TJ funny tweet after massive contract

JJ Watt sent his brother TJ a funny tweet teasing the Steelers star about his new contract.

TJ on Thursday agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract extension with Pittsburgh. The deal includes $80 million guaranteed.

After seeing TJ cash in, JJ teased his brother about how it was time to pay for him to be reimbursed.

.@_TJWatt should I send those outstanding IOU’s to your accountant or do you want to just Venmo me? — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 9, 2021

TJ definitely has the money to pay back any and all debts at this point.

This sort of tweet from JJ is nothing new. He sent something similar to TJ after his brother signed a rookie contract with Pittsburgh in 2017.

JJ also showed some clairvoyance with a tweet he sent last year.

JJ will have earned over $115 million as of this season. TJ still has some ways to go to match his brother in that department.