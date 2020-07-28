JJ Watt has perfect reaction to Joey Bosa’s contract extension

JJ Watt had a fitting reaction to Joey Bosa’s contract extension.

Bosa got a 5-year, $135 million extension from the Chargers that includes a record amount of guaranteed money for a defensive player. That’s good news for upcoming free agent defensive linemen, as it sets a high market for them. That’s exactly what Watt recognizes.

The Houston Texans defender tweeted some emoji eyes at his brother, T.J., as if to say, “look out – you’re next”.

T.J. was a first-round pick by the Steelers in 2017 and making $1.7 million this season. The Steelers have already picked up his fifth-year option for 2021 at $10 million, so he’s still under contract for two more seasons. But he would be in line for an extension next year like Bosa.

T.J., 25, had 13 sacks in 2018 and 14.5 sacks last season. He has made the Pro Bowl two years in a row and stacks up to Bosa pretty nicely.