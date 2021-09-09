 Skip to main content
TJ Watt, Steelers agree to record-breaking contract

September 9, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The Pittsburgh Steelers have given their best defensive player a new contract ahead of the season, and they even broke their own unofficial rules to get the deal done.

Star pass-rusher T.J. Watt and the Steelers have agreed to a four-year extension that is worth roughly $112 million, according to multiple reports. The deal will pay Watt more than $28 million per year and make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Media notes, the Steelers went against a long-standing company policy of only guaranteeing money in the first year of new deals.

Watt is guaranteed a total of $80 million.

For a while it looked like the Steelers were playing hardball with Watt, who led the NFL with 15 sacks last season. Ben Roethlisberger publicly put pressure on the organization to pay Watt this week, though we doubt that was a huge factor in negotiations.

