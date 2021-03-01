This team was reportedly the runner-up to sign JJ Watt

J.J. Watt shocked the NFL world on Monday when he announced he has agreed to a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, and his decision undoubtedly left more than a handful of other teams disappointed. The Buffalo Bills may have been at the top of that list.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports that the Cardinals beat out nine other teams to sign Watt. He says Buffalo was the runner-up.

Very few people viewed the Cardinals as a legitimate contender to sign Watt. Betting odds that were released over the weekend predicted that Watt would wind up with the Green Bay Packers, and Arizona wasn’t even on the list. A previous report claimed the 31-year-old was choosing between three or four teams, and the Cardinals were not one of them, either.

Watt supposedly forced his way out of Houston to sign with a legitimate Super Bowl contender, which is why his decision to join the Cardinals is puzzling. You could easily make the argument that they are one of the least Super Bowl-ready teams of any of the teams that were linked to Watt.

In any event, the Watt sweepstakes officially ended on a day that began with a rumor from an incredibly random place.