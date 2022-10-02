JJ Watt shares scary health update ahead of Week 4

Arizona Cardinals star JJ Watt had a health scare leading up to Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Watt took to Twitter on Sunday to get ahead of what he said was a leak of “some personal information.” The three-time Defensive Player of the Year revealed that he had an issue with his heartbeat during the week and had “my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday.”

I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 2, 2022

The news apparently was expected to come out, so Watt wanted to deliver it himself.

Afib, which is short for atrial fibrillation, is an irregular heart rhythm that can lead to serious complications if left untreated. It is unclear if Watt has dealt with the condition for a while or if it is something new, but he seemed to downplay its severity.

Watt was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a calf injury, but that was apparently nothing serious, either. The 33-year-old has two sacks in three games this season. He played in just seven games last year due to a shoulder injury.