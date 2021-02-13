Report outlines what JJ Watt wants in next team

J.J. Watt is a free agent who is free to sign with any team, but there are a few things he’s looking for in his destination.

Watt has received interest from a number of teams, but he has a very specific set of preferences in mind. A source close to the defensive lineman told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that Watt has four major priorities to consider: cap space, supporting cast, team culture and scheme.

It’s clear that Watt wants to play for a contender, or at least a team that can quickly be transformed into one. He wants a team with enough cap space to make moves if it needs to. Scheme fit may narrow things down the most if Watt is serious about landing with a team that plays in the 3-4 defense he has so often thrived in. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans would be seamless scheme fits, while the Buffalo Bills could also be a fit due to their versatile scheme preferences.

One thing is for sure: plenty of teams are interested in Watt. Expect him to take his time on a decision given its importance.