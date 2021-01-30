 Skip to main content
Report: JJ Watt may part ways with Texans

January 30, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Houston Texans are facing an offseason of significant change, and the face of the franchise may be one of the next to depart.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans are facing a decision on veteran pass rusher J.J. Watt. There is a growing sense that the Texans may allow Watt to depart, with NFL Network’s James Palmer adding that many teammates and coaches believe Watt has played his final game with the franchise.

Letting Watt depart would make sense for the Texans. He has made clear that he does not want to wait out a rebuild, and would be due $17.5 million in 2021. With major changes potentially looming for the Texans, this is a sensible time for the franchise to let him go and potentially land with a contender.

The 31-year-old Watt stayed healthy in 2020, appearing in all 16 games for only the second time since 2015. He collected 52 total tackles and five sacks.

