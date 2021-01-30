Report: JJ Watt may part ways with Texans

The Houston Texans are facing an offseason of significant change, and the face of the franchise may be one of the next to depart.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans are facing a decision on veteran pass rusher J.J. Watt. There is a growing sense that the Texans may allow Watt to depart, with NFL Network’s James Palmer adding that many teammates and coaches believe Watt has played his final game with the franchise.

As the #Texans continues to undergo a facelift, the team knows it will have a decision on Watt. The sense from me and @MikeGarafolo is that it might make more sense elsewhere. https://t.co/TSVyy5AiKd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2021

The belief with teammates and coaches I’ve spoken to is that Watt has played his last game as a Texan. A few told me that was the mood in the locker room after their final game. https://t.co/vBsrflwyf4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 30, 2021

Letting Watt depart would make sense for the Texans. He has made clear that he does not want to wait out a rebuild, and would be due $17.5 million in 2021. With major changes potentially looming for the Texans, this is a sensible time for the franchise to let him go and potentially land with a contender.

The 31-year-old Watt stayed healthy in 2020, appearing in all 16 games for only the second time since 2015. He collected 52 total tackles and five sacks.