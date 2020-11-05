JJ Watt worries Texans fans with comments about ‘rebuild’

The Houston Texans have taken a huge step back this season after reaching the playoffs each of the last two years. They could turn things around quickly if they get the right head coach in place and have a good offseason, but is it possible J.J. Watt may not be around to see any of that unfold?

Watt, who is under contract through next season, told reporters this week that he is “not looking to rebuild.” While he said he remains committed to helping the Texans win games, the implication seemed to be that he is open to playing elsewhere if things don’t improve.

.@JJWatt: “I don’t think it’s any secret that I don’t have 10 years left in this league. I personally believe that I do have a few more great ones left in me..But I’m not looking to rebuild. I’m looking to go after a championship and that’s what I want to do.” pic.twitter.com/s8hQ1NoSrC — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 4, 2020

Watt, 31, has had trouble staying healthy in recent years. He has three sacks in seven games this season and is still capable of playing at a high level, but he has become quite injury prone. For that reason, it would not be a surprise if he were nearing the end of his career.

The Texans are 1-6 this season, but they appear to have a franchise quarterback in place in Deshaun Watson. That puts them in a better spot than some of the other bad teams in the league. Depending on how Watt plays the rest of the season, they may not want to keep him in 2021 at his $17.5 million salary.

While Watt may have been one of the driving forces behind Bill O’Brien’s firing, keeping him around if the Texans go into rebuild doesn’t make much sense for him or the team.