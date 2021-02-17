JJ Watt reportedly has mutual interest with this AFC contender

JJ Watt is already considering his options as multiple teams and players recruit him, and we now know of at least one AFC team that has a legitimate shot at signing the star defensive lineman.

The Buffalo Bills are one of a dozen or more teams that have interest in Watt. ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin reported on Wednesday that the interest is mutual.

That is hardly a surprise, as Watt is prioritizing joining a team that has a chance to win the Super Bowl in 2021. Buffalo reached the AFC Championship Game this past season, and Josh Allen firmly established himself as an elite NFL quarterback. The Bills should be right back in the mix next season.

Watt would also be a good fit for Buffalo’s defensive scheme, as they have quality depth up front with Jerry Hughes and former top-10 draft pick Ed Oliver. The Bills rotate a lot of players on their defensive line, which would help keep Watt healthy and fresh. That is something he will likely place an emphasis on at this point in his career.

One of Buffalo’s best players already began recruiting Watt with a great tweet last week, which you can see here. Watt indicated on Wednesday that he is overwhelmed by all the attention he has received, so it may be a while before we have a strong idea of where he is going to end up.