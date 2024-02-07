JJ Watt discusses whether he will ever come out of retirement

NFL retirements are not necessarily permanent — just ask Tom Brady. For JJ Watt, however, the decision is final.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, Watt made clear he is completely retired, though he did admit he would have entertained a comeback this past season had the right team given him a call.

"I absolutely am retired and I'm 1,000% done.. I definitely was monitoring the Texans and Steelers situations this year but nothing ever escalated" ~ @JJWatt #PMSLiVe pic.twitter.com/tmEfPsXIIX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2024

“I absolutely am. Halfway through this last season, I definitely was monitoring the Steelers and Texans situations, but it never escalated to any sort of actual potential,” Watt said. “It would have been an absolute dream come true to play with my brother, but … they were all set.

“I’m absolutely done. I’m 1,000 percent done.”

At one point, Watt seemingly invited comeback rumors by suggesting he was not going to bother filing retirement papers with the NFL. Since then, however, he has never been seriously linked with a return, and has not shown any real public interest in one. It sounds like his only real motivation in thinking about one this year would have been for the chance to play alongside his brother TJ.

Watt is still just 34 and young enough to make a comeback, and he collected 12.5 sacks with Arizona in his final season in 2022. However, he has dealt with a lot of injuries and has embraced his post-career work. It would be a surprise to see him attempt a comeback now.