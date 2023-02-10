JJ Watt fires up rumors with latest tweet about retirement

JJ Watt sparked some rumors with a humorous tweet he sent on Friday.

Just like Tom Brady, Watt decided to retire this year. But there is one big difference between them: Brady officially signed paperwork related to his retirement. Watt claimed he was unaware paperwork was needed.

“I was unaware there was paperwork… Definitely not gonna fill that out, but definitely retired,” Watt tweeted on Friday.

I was unaware there was paperwork… Definitely not gonna fill that out, but definitely retired. https://t.co/7wDQVxu7Ma — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 10, 2023

Since Watt hadn’t signed any retirement paperwork, fans immediately began to wonder if the defensive lineman might reconsider his decision. Plenty were hoping he would he might make a comeback and join their team.

Just last month, Watt acknowledged that he wasn’t retiring because he was no longer able to compete on a high level. Rather, the former 3-time Defensive Player of the Year said he was walking away on his choice.

Will Watt’s mind change on the retirement issue? Will he get the itch to play again and reconsider? Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are a few players who recently came back after saying they were retiring. Maybe Watt will join them. Or he could get on that task of filing the paperwork to settle matters.

The 33-year-old played in all 16 games with 12.5 sacks this season for the Cardinals. He can still get the job done at the high level. He will probably be the subject of interest from fans and teams for quite some time.