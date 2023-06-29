JJ Watt announces he has signed with TV network

JJ Watt immediately became one of the hottest free agents in media when he announced his retirement from the NFL, and the former Defensive Player of the Year is officially off the market.

Watt shared a video on Twitter Thursday announcing that he has signed a deal with CBS. He indicated that he will join the network for pregame coverage alongside James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms.

Sorry, sorry… C “B” S. Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

“I’ll be working at CBS this fall,” Watt said. “I am extremely excited to be joining JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and me talking a little NFL this fall, talking a little life, have a global platform to make fun of my brothers on. It really is a great opportunity. I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Watt had said previously that he did not want a full-time gig, so it is possible he will not be part of the NFL on CBS coverage every Sunday. The 34-year-old announced last month that he and his wife Keila have purchased an ownership stake in an English soccer club. Watt may have to dedicate some of his time to that as well.

There were at least two other networks that reportedly tried to hire Watt, but he viewed CBS as the best fit.

Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, retired after finishing his 12th season. He has always had a big personality and loves the spotlight, so a career as an NFL analyst seemed inevitable for him.