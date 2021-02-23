JJ Watt sends Bills fans into frenzy with bizarre tweet

JJ Watt seems to be really enjoying his first experience with NFL free agency, and even his tweets that seemingly have absolutely nothing to do with football are now creating panic among fans.

On Tuesday, Watt tweeted what seemed like a very basic science lesson.

Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 23, 2021

There’s nothing wrong with a three-time Defensive Player of the Year educating his millions of followers on the structure of a cell, right? Of course, the assumption from many was that Watt was dropping a hint about his free agency.

What hint would that be? No one really knows. One of the more popular theories is that Watt was indicating he could sign with the Bills, as the Mitochondria Research Society is located in Buffalo.

Mitochondria Research Center located in Buffalo!!!! JJ to the Bills!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/H4u8x7b6d9 — 100% Unbiased Bills Fan (@ZeroBiasBills) February 23, 2021

Watt knows anything he tweets is going to wind up under a microscope (pun intended). He already openly said that free agency has been wild, and he sent a hilarious tweet earlier this week about picking his next team.

There is reportedly mutual interest between Watt and the Bills, but he is being pursued by at least a dozen teams. For what it’s worth, his wife seems to have made her top choice known.