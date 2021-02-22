JJ Watt sends hilarious tweet about picking new team

J.J. Watt has been a free agent for less than two weeks, but people are already getting impatient waiting for him to choose his next team. Watt, however, very much wants everyone to know that he will not be rushed.

Watt sent a hilarious response to a fan who sent a snarky tweet indicating that they were getting rather antsy waiting for the former Houston Texan to make his decision.

I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man… You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city. https://t.co/eQXD3eNVFJ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 22, 2021

It’s true. And Watt has plenty of time to decide, since he has another month where he has the market more or less all to himself. Watt turns 32 in March, after all, and the life of an NFL pass rusher isn’t endless. He wants to win a Super Bowl, so he has to think this over and choose wisely.

We don’t know what Watt is thinking or where he’s leaning right now, but we do have some idea of where his wife might want him to sign.