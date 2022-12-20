 Skip to main content
Monday, December 19, 2022

Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football

December 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Joe Buck smiles

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FOX analyst Joe Buck before the NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.

Rather than punch the ball in for a touchdown, Aaron Rodgers kneeled three times to end the game.

It was at that point that Buck made an allusion to the over/under line for the game, which was 39.5.

“There may be a few people out there disappointed that the Green Bay Packers are not going for more points at this point. And they might go back to that miscommunication on the part of the rookie Christian Watson and think what might have been,” Buck said.

The game went under the gambling total. Had Jones or someone else gotten into the end zone for a touchdown, the over for the game would have hit.

Michaels is a master of subtle gambling references during his football telecasts. Buck did a nice job paying homage to the former “Monday Night Football” announcer.

