Joe Buck had funny comment for Pat McAfee

Joe Buck had a funny comment for Pat McAfee during Sunday’s Green Bay Packers-Baltimore Ravens game.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes a weekly appearance on McAfee’s radio show on Tuesdays. The appearance is a time for people to hear Rodgers talk freely about a variety of subjects. The Packers QB has a big comfort level with McAfee, which helps him feel comfortable to open up.

During one of his appearances on the show, Rodgers mentioned how much he enjoys running play fakes on the field. That deal was mentioned on FOX’s broadcast of the Packers-Ravens game, with credit being given to McAfee’s show.

As you can see, Rodgers’ participation on the show has brought even more notoriety to McAfee, who recently signed a huge deal. The former Indianapolis Colts punter recently signed a sponsorship deal with FanDuel that will pay around $30 million per year.

After mentioning the note about Rodgers talking about play fakes on McAfee’s show, Buck said something funny just before a commercial break.

“And one more note, Pat McAfee, Rodgers is still looking for his cut of your new big deal,” Buck joked.

McAfee appreciated the shoutout.

SHAHTAHT you too dude @Buck — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 19, 2021

When it comes to big-money deals, we have seen before that Buck is paying attention.