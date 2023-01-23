Joe Buck sent great tweet ahead of 49ers-Cowboys game

Joe Buck sent a great tweet on Sunday ahead of the NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

The ESPN announcer said he was in line at a Starbucks in St. Louis and was asked by a fan if he was calling the Cowboys-49ers playoff game later that day. The fan probably associated Buck with NFC playoff games and forgot that a) Buck is now with ESPN and b) the game was being played in Santa Clara, Calif.

Buck apparently played along with the question.

“A guy in line at Starbucks this am (in Stl) asked me if I was doing the Cowboys game today in SF. Obviously I said “yes, oh sh!!!”, and ran to my car. Won’t he be surprised?!!” Buck tweeted.

That’s pretty great.

Buck and Troy Aikman partnered to call some of the biggest NFL playoff games over the last two decades. The 49ers-Cowboys game would have been the exact kind of game they would have called as FOX’s No. 1 announcing team. But the two moved from FOX to ESPN last year to become the “Monday Night Football” announcers, which means their season ended after the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

It’s unfortunate for fans not to have the Aikman-Buck duo calling major playoff games, but at least we get them on “Monday Night Football.” And at least Buck has a sense of humor about matters.