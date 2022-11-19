Joe Buck shares interesting comment on Tom Brady’s announcing career

Joe Buck shared a very interesting comment about Tom Brady’s announcing career.

FOX announced in May that Brady had signed a massive contract with them to serve as an anouncer on NFL games following his retirement. Everyone made the same joke following the announcement, suggesting that Brady might not be done playing for many more years.

That’s apparently something the people at FOX are concerned about.

Buck joined Jimmy Traina on the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast” for an episode that was released on Thursday. The entire interview was excellent. But Buck has drawn some attention for his opinion on Brady.

Buck told Traina he thinks the quarterback could return for another season next year.

“I think he could play next year. I think he’s the least of Tampa Bay’s worries. I there’s so much up in the air in his life right now. For anybody to go, ‘he’s 100% doing X, Y, or Z,’ I don’t think that’s possible,” said Buck.

Buck also believes there’s a chance Brady never goes into announcing despite reportedly having $375 million waiting for him.

“Is there a chance [he walks away]? Yeah, I think there’s a chance. Who knows where his family life takes him. Who knows if he plays one more year or he doesn’t.

“I know there are people at FOX who would say there’s a chance that he doesn’t call a game there.”

Those people at FOX are not fools.

Who can count on anything regarding Brady? The guy loves football, so there is a strong chance he will want to keep playing as long as possible. Then whether he goes into announcing after retirement is anyone’s guess. Brady will have to decide if he’s passionate about announcing. If he is, then the FOX job will be a great fit. If not, he might want to do something else.

H/T Awful Announcing