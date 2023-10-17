Joe Buck, Troy Aikman had broadcaster’s jinx with Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons came up with a huge sack late in Monday night’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and he may want to thank Troy Aikman and Joe Buck for the assist.

The Cowboys kicked a field goal with 2:19 remaining to take a 20-17 lead over the Chargers. Justin Herbert and company then got the ball back with plenty of time to put together a game-tying or game-winning drive. Parsons made life more difficult for L.A. when he sacked Herbert for an 8-yard loss on 2nd-and-2 coming out of the 2-minute warning.

Neither Parsons nor the Cowboys as a team had a sack prior to that point. Just before the play, Aikman pointed out on the ESPN broadcast that Parsons had been “pretty quiet tonight” and the Chargers had “handled him.” Buck mentioned how Parsons did not record a sack in last week’s blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, either.

"No sacks by the defense at all, they've handled [Micah Parsons]." – Troy Aikman "No sacks at San Francisco either…" – Joe Buck Third announcer jinx of the NFL week. pic.twitter.com/PQRVE74PcF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2023

Chargers fans might call that the announcer jinx. Cowboys fans could call it the announcer assist.

The Chargers rushed back to the line of scrimmage after the Parsons sack. Herbert was pressured once again and threw an ill-advised pass that was intercepted by Stephon Gilmore to seal a 20-17 Cowboys victory.

Buck and Aikman have been known to jinx field goal kickers, but they got Herbert and the Chargers this time.