Joe Burrow was hilariously clueless about Maryland crab in postgame interview

Seafood apparently is not one of Joe Burrow’s areas of expertise.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Burrow made his long-awaited return from injury on Thanksgiving against the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns to help his team secure an impressive 32-14 victory over the Ravens on the road at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

After the game, the entire Bengals team gathered for a chaotic postgame interview with NBC’s Melissa Stark. The interview featured a large Thanksgiving spread, and Cincinnati players began taking (well-deserved) bites of the food left and right.

At one point, Burrow picked up a Maryland crab (a fitting menu item given the location of the game) but was completely baffled by it. He held it up and sniffed it before asking Stark, “What is this?”

Stark, a Maryland native, then identified the local delicacy to Burrow and hilariously had to tell him, “No, it’s hard shell. You do not bite it. You have to pull the legs off.” Take a look at the priceless video.

Joe Burrow asking Melissa Stark what the crab is pic.twitter.com/CKnJXSD2Cy — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 28, 2025

There were plenty of other classic moments during the interview too, particularly when Bengals defender Joseph Ossai took a large chomp out of a turkey leg and then had to start answering questions while woefully unprepared.

You can see the moment Joseph Ossai realizes he is on national TV pic.twitter.com/GDIculR6AB — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) November 28, 2025

As for the former NFL passing yards leader Burrow, he was born in landlocked Iowa, so you can forgive him if he is not all too familiar with the nuances of seafood. At least Burrow did manage to boost his stock big-time on Thanksgiving with both the impressive victory in his return from injury as well as with the extremely classy message that he delivered during the game.