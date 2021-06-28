Joe Burrow says his connection with Ja’Marr Chase is as good as ever

Joe Burrow lobbied hard for the Cincinnati Bengals to select his former college teammate Ja’Marr Chase in the NFL Draft. After they did so, the quarterback isn’t shying away from hyping up their connection.

Burrow and Chase took extra reps together during OTAs and minicamp, and the quarterback said his connection with Chase was “right back to where it was” when the two played together at LSU. Burrow also wasn’t shy about saying that he’d made clear to teammates how good Chase would be.

“Everybody’s been surprised by how smart he was and I told everyone coming in, ‘he’s not going to bust, he’s going to know exactly what to do, he’s going to be a pro,’ and that’s exactly what’s happened. He’s super smooth on the field,” Burrow said of Chase, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“It doesn’t look like he’s going super hard and guys are coming to me and saying is he going hard? Then we go up against the defense and he looks exactly the same and he’s doing the same, but he’s just at a different speed than everybody else. He’s going to be great for us and he’s a great friend as well.”

Burrow has been ecstatic about the Chase pick since it was made. He clearly envisions the two becoming one of the most dangerous quarterback-receiver combinations in the NFL. The Bengals want that too, and it sounds like the early signs are very good.