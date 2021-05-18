Joe Burrow’s doctor offers promising update on knee injury

Joe Burrow said earlier this offseason that he expects to be fully recovered from his knee injury in time for the start of the 2021 season, and his doctor agrees.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who operated on Burrow’s knee in Los Angeles in December, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday that he expects the quarterback to be “all systems go” for the Bengals’ regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 12.

“He’s on track for full go for start of the season,” ElAttrache said. “He’s doing all the work. He’s worked his tail off and been an amazingly mature participant in his recovery. He’s focused and great to work with.”

That is consistent with everything we have heard this offseason, but it certainly holds more weight coming from the doctor who performed surgery on Burrow. ElAttrache added that Burrow’s knee has been “performing perfectly” given the circumstances.

Burrow suffered a torn ACL on Nov. 22 against Washington. He underwent surgery on Dec. 2. Doctors have recommended that he not take part in any contact drills for nine months, so it seems likely that he will sit out the preseason.

The Bengals aren’t going to rush Burrow. He’s the future of their franchise, and they care a lot more about his long-term health than winning games at the start of the 2021 season. That said, they have already shared encouraging updates about his rehab. You can understand why they are so optimistic after hearing what ElAttrache had to say.