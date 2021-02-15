Joe Burrow hints at important step in recovery from knee surgery

Joe Burrow appears to be perfectly on schedule in his rehab from knee surgery, if his Instagram is any indication.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback posted an older picture of himself running, along with a two-word caption: “Coming soon.”

ESPN’s Ben Baby pointed out that mid-February marked the point when Burrow was supposed to start running as part of his rehab work.

Burrow was projected to start running in mid-February. Was the next big step in his rehab from his December knee surgery. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 15, 2021

The picture isn’t new, but the caption seems to indicate that Burrow is ready to hit that mark of his rehab. It would suggest he’s on schedule, which gives him a real shot at being ready for the start of the 2021 season.

Burrow suffered the knee injury in November, and it turned out to be even more significant than feared at the time. That said, he’s been hitting his rehab benchmarks, and appears to be suggesting that he’s still right where he needs to be.